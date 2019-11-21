Hockey completes sweep, contains Holy Cross

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Eric Butte netted the game-winning goal while the Army West Point hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Holy Cross on Saturday with a 3-1 victory in Worcester, Mass. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Eric Butte netted the game-winning goal while the Army West Point hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Holy Cross on Saturday with a 3-1 victory in Worcester, Mass. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Holy Cross on Saturday with a 3-1 victory in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Senior forward Michael Wilson’s goal 3:03 into the game set the tone for the Black Knights. Sophomore forward Eric Butte netted the game-winning goal and junior defenseman Cody Fleckenstein was also on the scoring sheet.

For the eighth game in a row, the Black Knights had a perfect penalty kill. Backed by junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski’s 24 saves the Cadets have denied 34 straight opponent man advantages.

How it happened

• The Black Knights picked things up right where they left off from last night with a goal 3:03 into the action.

• Wilson sparked the offense with the first goal of the night from the right circle to put Army up 1-0.

• The Crusaders knotted it back up three minutes later with an even-strength score.

• The Black Knights bounced back seconds after a penalty was killed off when senior forward Dominic Franco cleared the puck out of the Army zone to Butte who was able to take advantage on a breakaway.

• Fleckenstein notched his first-career goal 1:47 into the second period to clinch the victory.

• As a deflected shot was heading out of traffic in front of the net, Fleckenstein came in trailing the play to bank it in low on the glove side.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights posted another clean sheet on the penalty kill.

• Army denied three more extra-man opportunities and has not allowed a power play score since the season opener.

• The Cadets have killed off 34 penalties in a row which spans over 504:20 minutes of action and eight full games.

• Kozlowski made 24 saves in net.

• Fleckenstein’s score was the first of his career.

• Wilson was back in the scoring column with his tally tonight.

• It was his fourth of the year and the 29th of his four-year career.

• He also boasts 52-career points.

• Butte scored his second goal of the season and fourth in his career. He has 10 career points as well.

• Franco registered a pair of assists for his second multi-assist game this season and sixth in his career.

• He has posted 18 multi-point games in his career.

• The senior assistant captain has notched six in 2019-20 so far and 45 in an Army sweater.

• Franco increased his career point total to 80 and paces the senior class.

• Sophomore forward Colin Bilek, freshman defenseman Anthony Firriolo and junior defenseman John Zimmerman also added assists.

• Zimmerman added one helper tonight to lift his weekend total to four helpers and five points.

• His season point total is now eight, while his career mark is 25.

• Bilek posted his second assist of the year tonight and fifth point. Bilek now has 12 helpers in two seasons and 22 points.

• Firriolo recorded the first point in his rookie season.

• This is Army’s first series sweep on the road since last year’s playoffs at Mercyhurst.