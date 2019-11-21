OUTSIDE THE GATES

Cornwall Presbyterian Church event

Science and Faith—A presentation by John C. Sanford, Ph.D., geneticist, author and retired Cornell University professor, about his faith journey as a scientist from atheist to confident Christian and the useful principles that have guided him.

The presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Cornwall Presbyterian Church, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson.

For details, contact CPC at 845-534-2903.

Thanksgiving Celebrations at the HHNM’s Wildlife Education Center

Bring the family for some pre- and post-holiday fun to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson.

The Weekend Nature Program: Turkey Tales is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. Learn about the turkey’s natural history and interesting adaptations, then go on a guided walk to look for signs of turkeys and make a fun turkey craft.

From noon-4 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, enjoy Thanksgiving Weekend at the Wildlife Education Center, celebrating the Nature Museum’s live animals.

During your visit, check out some amazing local wildlife and hear about what they had for their Thanksgiving meal.

Enjoy “Meet the Animal” presentations at 1 and 2:30 p.m. For more details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Nature in Winter at HHNM

Explore the startling beauty and diversity of nature in winter at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum at the Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

Take a hike to search for signs of animals and plants that stay green through the winter. Meet one of our local mammals and discover its strategy for surviving the winter.

Pre-registration is not required. For details, visit hhnm.org.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed. For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.