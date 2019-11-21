Women’s rugby comes up short in championship

Senior wing Damaria Morton scored the lone try for the Black Knights as the Army West Point women's rugby team lost to Harvard 18-7 in the finals of the NIRA National Championship in Cambridge, Mass. Photos by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point women’s rugby team came up just short of the final prize Sunday, falling 18-7 to Harvard in the finals of the NIRA National Championship in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Senior wing Damaria Morton scored the lone try for Army, who finish its stellar 15s season 7-2 overall.

The first half was a defensive effort by both squads, as both Army and Harvard (7-2) spent the better part of the first 40 minutes jockeying for offensive possession.

Morton was able to get the Black Knights on the board in the 30th minute after Army pressed the action into the Crimson side.

Sophomore fullback McKenzie Borchers would add the conversion to make it 7-0, but that was all the offense would be able to muster for the remainder of the contest, as Harvard would reel off 18 unanswered points.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army falls to 1-2-1 all-time against Harvard in varsity 15s play.

• Morton’s try gave her 15 on the fall, tops on the team. The senior also led the Black Knights with 75 total points this fall.

• Borchers kicked her team leading 15th try of the fall campaign.

Scoring timeline vs. Harvard

• 30th minute: TRY—Damaria Morton; Conversion (Borchers)—Army (Army leads, 7-0)

• 35th minute: TRY—Robyn Beese—Harvard (Army leads, 7-5)

• 65th minute: PK—Brogan Mior—Harvard (Harvard leads, 8-7)

• 73rd minute: TRY—Achele Agada—Harvard (Harvard leads, 13-7

• 80th minute: TRY—Dominique Cantave—Harvard (Harvard leads, 18-7).