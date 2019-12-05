ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Death Notice for Cadet Kade S. Kurita

Anyone with debts owed to or by, or retaining property of the estate of Cadet Kade S. Kurita should contact Capt. Jeffrey Buchheim, the Summary Court Martial officer for the cadet.

Kurita passed away Oct. 23. Call Buchheim at 845-938-3864 or email him at jeffrey.buchheim@westpoint.edu.

Soldier for Life Transition Services

Soldiers who are 24 months out from retiring or 18 months out from separating should think about their transition prior to the mandatory 12-month mark.

If you want to get started on your future plans, contact Soldier for Life Transition Services at 845-6782/0631/0634. The office is located at 622 Swift Road.

2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League (MWR item)

The MWR Sports Office is conducting the 2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League. All active duty personnel, DOD civilians, retired personnel and West Point community family members can sign up to play.

Hockey games will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday and at noon Tuesdays. Season passes must be purchased to participate and are now available. The season is ongoing.

To sign up and/or for more details, contact james.p.mcguinness.naf@mail.mil or call 845-938-3066.

Mindful Living Workshops (MWR item)

The Mindful Living Workshops will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays at the MWR Fitness Center.

The purpose of these workshops is to introduce lifelong skills that can help reduce the stress of everyday life. There is a fee to attend. For more details, call 845-938-6490 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Yoga with Christine at the MWR Fitness Center (MWR item)

Jump start your weekend with Gentle Yoga. Join Christine from 5-6 p.m. on Fridays. Advanced sign-ups are required. There is a nominal fee per class. Call 845-938-6490 or stop by the MWR Fitness Center to sign-up.

MWR Fitness Center CYS Child Care Co-Op (MWR item)

The MWR Fitness Center Co-Op is looking for new members.

The co-op is comprised of CYS eligible patrons with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years who are looking to exercise while having your child participate in volunteer facilitated childcare. In exchange for your child’s participation, co-op members agree to support other members by assisting with the supervision of children during co-op hours.

If you are interested, call the CYS Outreach Services Office at 845-938-3969.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts (MWR item)

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

Coaches Needed for Child and Youth Services Winter Recreation Sports (MWR item)

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for the Child and Youth Services’ Winter 2019 Youth Sports programs.

Coaches are needed for Recreation Basketball and Volleyball. Interested candidates can contact the Youth Sports Office at 845-938-3208.

Indoor Firearm Shooting now available at West Point (MWR item)

Come on down to the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center today. The center is located at 665 Tower Road, adjacent to the Gillis Field House.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Recreational shooting is open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. They have gun rentals, ammunition and targets for sale.

For more details and to register, call 845-938-1700 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point Residents (MWR item)

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday. Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify delivery time between 5-7 p.m. or a time between 4:30–6:30 p.m. to pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge.

Delivery service is available for West Point residents only. Fifteen-minute parking is authorized for dinner pick up in front of the club. Servings for four to six are available for a nominal fee.

For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.

Winter Bowling League Sign-Up at the West Point Bowling Center (MWR item)

Registration is still available for winter bowling at the West Point Bowling Center. Leagues are ongoing. There are available spots in the Sunday Night mixed league (four-person team), Monday Night mixed league (four-person team) and Thursday Night league (three-person team). Sign-up at 845-938-2140.

101 Spin Basics with Paul (MWR item)

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.