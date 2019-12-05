Cadets experience Branch Night, Thanksgiving abroad in Spain

By Maj. José Luis Belenguer AGM Language Department

U.S. Military Academy cadets, above and below, spending the semester abroad at the Spanish Army Officers Academy were treated to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate the American holiday. Submitted Photo Prior to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, U.S. Military Academy cadets spending the semester studying at the Spanish Army Officers Academy had a chance to visit the Aljaferia, a Medieval Islamic palace built in the 11th century. Submitted Photo

Spending a semester abroad brings nothing but good experiences, and Class of 2020 Cadets Peter Kusick and Georgia Cervantes are now in Spain, the U.S.’s only “European Spanish speaker ally.”

With a six hour time zone difference, they discovered their branches at about 3 a.m. Nov. 14 at the same Exact time their peers received their branches at the U.S. Military Academy in New York. They both FaceTimed close friends in their companies to receive the news, but being the middle of the night and middle of the week, there was no immediate celebration nor photos. Everyone but them was fast asleep. The following day both received many congratulations and excitement from the Spanish friends they have met.

“One of the only drawbacks about being abroad firsite year is that we do not get to share some of these big days with our friends or celebrate old West Point traditions,” Cervantes said. “However, we are still very grateful for the experience and would not trade this opportunity abroad for anything. This amazing opportunity will help us to understand the world in a very different way and to expand the knowledge about strategic partnerships that need to be kept and strengthened.”

Thanksgiving celebration in Spain

For more than a decade, the Spanish Army Officers Academy (AGM) has been hosting second and first-class cadets from West Point. During the semester, they take engineering classes and also expand their knowledge about the country and its armed forces, which are small, but very actively engaged in 19 different operations abroad. These eight American cadets arrived in Spain on Aug. 28 and will head back home by Dec.11, so Thanksgiving happens in Spain.

Although the holiday is not celebrated in Spain, the Spanish Academy hosted a special day for that important day in the American culture.

Led by Maj. José Luis Belenguer, the day started by visiting some important historical sites in Zaragoza like the Aljaferia, a Medieval Islamic palace built in the 11th century and modified during the Reconquista after the Christians seizure in 1183, and nowadays containing the regional parliament. After the visit, the academy offered a traditional Thanksgiving meal, turkey included.

The academy tries with these activities not only to transmit the Spanish culture and knowledge of the city, but also the twinning with our American cadets, as well as helping to create a family atmosphere on such an important date.