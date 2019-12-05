History majors help beautify Constitution Island

Photo by Capt. Justine Meberg/Department of History

History majors from Phi Alpha Theta worked with the caretaker of Constitution Island, Roddy Macleod, to conduct a service project. The cadets volunteered their time on Veterans Day weekend to go to the island and clean up trash and debris following a week of rain and high water. Their work upheld Constitution Island’s century-long status as a beautiful and relaxing place for cadet recreation. These cadets, led by Class of 2021 Cadet Pearce Robertson of Company E-3, also upheld the Phi Alpha Theta tradition of regular community service. Phi Alpha Theta is the Department of History’s honor society. Cadets who join Phi Alpha Theta become part of a community of historians at West Point. These cadets engage in a variety of activities, to include providing cadet leadership on department staff rides, community service and professional development in the discipline of history. This represents just one more way in which the Department of History contributes to West Point’s mission of educating, training and inspiring commissioned leaders of character for a lifetime of service to the Army and the nation.