Hockey closes November with sweep of Canisius

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior forward Zach Evancho had a goal and assist as the Army West Point hockey team completed the Thanksgiving weekend sweep with a 3-2 win over Canisius Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Evancho finished with six points in the two games. Photos by Army Athletic Communications Senior forward Zach Evancho had a goal and assist as the Army West Point hockey team completed the Thanksgiving weekend sweep with a 3-2 win over Canisius Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Evancho finished with six points in the two games. Photos by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point hockey team completed the Thanksgiving weekend sweep with a 3-2 win over Canisius Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York.

For the second day in a row, the Black Knights had to withstand a comeback effort from the gritty Golden Griffins, and just like Friday night, sophomore forward Eric Butte closed the show with a game winning goal in the third period.

Four of the game’s five goals were scored in a track meet of a second period, with Army netting the game’s first two goals and Canisius scoring the next two.

The third period was scoreless through the first half of the frame before Butte was able to find an open space in the slot to send home the go-ahead goal with just under seven minutes remaining in the contest.

Butte was part of a trio of Cadets who put up big numbers on the weekend, as the Black Knights’ top line of Butte (2-0-2), senior forward Zach Evancho (2-4-6) and senior forward Michael Wilson (2-4-6) scored goals in both contests.

Army went 3-0 on the week with a trio of road victories.

How it happened

• The Black Knights found themselves in penalty trouble early as senior forward Dominic Franco was sent off on a boarding call, resulting in a five-minute power play chance for Canisius.

• The Black Knights killed off the penalty without allowing a shot to keep the game scoreless through the midway point of the first period.

• Army opened the scoring right out of the break in the second as freshman defenseman Thomas Farrell delivered a perfect pass to Wilson who found the back of the net to give Army a 1-0 lead just 21 seconds into the period.

• Evancho added to the scoring 4:33 into the period as the senior weaved through the defense and sent the puck on net. The first shot was saved but sophomore defenseman Andrew Quetell sent the rebound back onto Evancho’s stick and the senior sent it home for his second goal and fifth point of the two-game series.

• Canisius got on the board later in the period. After a great first save from junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski, Lee Lapid was able to send the rebound to the back of the net to cut the Army lead to one.

• Army had a big opportunity for more as they drew a five minute power play late in the period.

• After another penalty put Army in a 5-on-3 situation, Canisius broke free for a 2-on-1 rush and converted to tie the game at 2.

• The score remained tied through the first half of the third period before Butte came up with a huge go-ahead goal for the second game in a row

• Wilson corralled the puck behind the Canisius net and moved the puck to Evancho who found an open Butte in the slot for what would be sophomore’s second consecutive game winner.

Highlights and game notes

• Army’s top line of Evancho, Wilson and Butte combined for 14 points in the two-game series.

• The victory moved Army into first place in the Atlantic Hockey standings ahead of Robert Morris’ game vs. Mercyhurst on Saturday night.

• The Black Knights had a 3-0 week earning nine Atlantic Hockey points on the road.

• Prior to the weekend, Butte had netted just one game winner in his career, but now totals three.

• Kozlowski garnered 25 saves.