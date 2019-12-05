Men’s Basketball tops Marist in overtime thriller

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s basketball team celebrates after senior guard Tommy Funk scored the tying basket with 11 seconds left to send the game into overtime against Marist Saturday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The Black Knights would go on to defeat the Red Foxes, 66-64, in overtime. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point men’s basketball team celebrates after senior guard Tommy Funk scored the tying basket with 11 seconds left to send the game into overtime against Marist Saturday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The Black Knights would go on to defeat the Red Foxes, 66-64, in overtime. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s basketball team trailed Hudson Valley Region foe Marist by five with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, but managed to rally and defeat the Red Foxes, 66-64, in overtime Saturday in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Marist’s Braden Bell knocked down a trey with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to the give the Red Foxes the 62-57 advantage. Junior guard Lonnie Grayson answered back almost immediately after, connecting on a 3-ball of his own to cut Marist’s lead back to two.

The Cadets then forced a jump ball on the ensuing inbound play to regain possession, before senior guard Tommy Funk hit a layup with 11 seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The Black Knights had four members reach double-figures. Leading the way in the scoring effort was senior forward Matt Wilson, who finished with 16. Funk registered 14, while junior guard Tucker Blackwell (11) and junior forward Alex King (10) were the other two members to reach double-digits.

Tyler Sagl of Marist was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points on the night. He shot an impressive 5-of-7 from beyond-the-arc, accounting for nearly half of the Red Foxes’ 3-balls.

Army highlights and game notes

• The contest marked head coach Jimmy Allen’s 100th game at West Point.

• It also was Funk’s and Wilson’s 100th career games. Funk has earned a spot in the starting lineup for each game.

• Wilson registered his third double-double in his last four games, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

• He also dished out a career-high five assists. His previous high came against Lafayette on Jan. 11, 2018 when he had four helpers.

• Funk had eight assists on the evening. He is now up to 560 career helpers and has 42 on the season.

• Blackwell reached double-figures for the third time this season.

• King has now reached double-digit scoring in two game this year.

• The Cadets are now 10-10 all-time against Marist and have won the last four meetings.

How it happened

• The Cadets jumped out to an early 13-8 lead, fueled by a 7-0 run, just over six minutes into the contest. Marist, however, staged a 12-2 run over the next five minutes to gain the 20-15 lead.

• The Red Foxes took their largest lead of the first half with 4:27 remaining, as Sagl connected on 2-of-3 shots from the line to give Marist the 27-19 advantage.

• Wilson responded with three consecutive made baskets to fuel an Army 12-4 run, which evened the score at 31-31 heading into halftime. He led all Army scorers in the first half with eight points and was 4-of-6 from the field.

• At the break, Funk also had stuffed the stat sheet with seven points and four assists.

• Army never had the lead in the second half, but managed to keep the score within distance. Marist took its largest lead of the game after a Sagl 3-pointer just over five minutes in to the second stanza put it up 44-35.

• The Cadets hit then three consecutive 3-balls, two of which were off the hand of Blackwell, which knotted the score at 46-46.

• From that point on, Marist never led by more than four until Bell’s trey with 31 seconds left.

• After Army’s late surge to tie the game, the Army defense forced a turnover to not allow a last second shot attempt from Marist.

• The scoring was scarce in overtime as both teams just hit one field goal apiece in the additional frame.

• Wilson earned two trips to the free throw line and hit 1-of-2 each time, which proved to be the difference.