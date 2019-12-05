OUTSIDE THE GATES

Nature in Winter at HHNM

Explore the startling beauty and diversity of nature in winter at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum at the Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

Take a hike to search for signs of animals and plants that stay green through the winter. Meet one of our local mammals and discover its strategy for surviving the winter.

Pre-registration is not required. For details, visit hhnm.org.

Highland Falls Library events

There are several events taking place at the Highland Falls Library Saturday. The following events include:

• Vision is sponsoring a visit from Santa from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bring your cameras and take photos.

• The Friends of the Library are having a bake sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (or when sold out). All homemade items by fabulous bakers.

• The Girl Scouts, sponsored by Vision, will be making gingerbread houses, cards and ornaments from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

It is first come, first served, and open to 90 participants. There will also be a gift table where children can purchase gifts for $1.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed. For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.