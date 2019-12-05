Van de Wall named Rhodes Scholar

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Class of 2020 Cadet Daine Van de Wall of West Friendship, Maryland, was the only U.S. service academy recipient among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship awardees named Saturday.

Van de Wall is a systems and decisions science major, the brigade commander, a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Company H-4 Sandhurst team.

He successfully graduated from Army Airborne School and the U.S. Army Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape School, as well as participated in a semester exchange at the U.S. Naval Academy.

While at Oxford he intends to earn a Master of Philosophy in international relations.

Van de Wall will commission as an Infantry officer and combine his military background with his interests in conflict studies to help shape U.S. foreign policy in the future.

“I am truly humbled to have received the Rhodes Scholarship. My parents came to the United States from the Netherlands in 1997 in pursuit of new opportunities,” Van de Wall said. “First attending West Point and now having the opportunity to be a Rhodes Scholar is a testament to the fact that anything and everything is possible in the U.S. I want to thank my family, friends, the Systems Engineering department, the graduate school scholarship program and everyone who has helped me along the way. It will be an immense honor to represent West Point and the United States Army at Oxford.”

This past summer, Van de Wall served as the command sergeant major for Cadet Field Training before being chosen as the brigade commander for the 2019-20 academic year. In his role as brigade commander, Van de Wall is the top ranking cadet in the West Point Corps of Cadets and is in charge of the 4,400 members of the Corps.

Rhodes Scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements, but for their character, commitment to others and the common good, and for their leadership potential in whatever domains their careers may lead.

The Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to honor the will and bequest of Cecil J. Rhodes, provides full financial support for Rhodes Scholars to pursue a degree or degrees at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in partnership with the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain and other generous benefactors.