Women’s Basketball edges FDU in double OT

By JJ Klein ArmyAthletic Communications

Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon finished with a career-high 22 points, as the Army West Point women’s basketball team edged Fairleigh Dickinson, 70-68, in double overtime Saturday in Hackensack, N.J. Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon finished with a career-high 22 points, as the Army West Point women’s basketball team edged Fairleigh Dickinson, 70-68, in double overtime Saturday in Hackensack, N.J.

Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon finished with a career-high 22 points, as the Army West Point women’s basketball team edged Fairleigh Dickinson, 70-68, in double overtime Saturday in Hackensack, New Jersey. The win marks Dave Magarity’s 250th as head coach of the program.

With 12 seconds left in the first overtime, Fairleigh Dickinson held the ball with the shot clock turned off and with a two-point advantage.

However, the Black Knights forced an over-and-back on an inbound play to regain possession. Fallon proceeded to knock down a pair of clutch free throws to send the game to a second overtime. That sequence came after Fallon hit a pair of free throws with 41 seconds left in regulation, which proved to send the game to the first overtime.

Fallon finished the afternoon shooting 7-of-13 from the field and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.

The freshmen duo of forwards Kamryn Hall and Sabria Hunter also reached double-figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Black Knights held Fairleigh Dickinson to a shooting clip of 37 percent on the game, but the Knights hit nine 3-balls.

Madison Stanley led Fairleigh Dickinson’s offense with 16 points on the day.

Army notes and highlights

• This marks the second school that Magarity has reached the 250-win mark with as he previously guided the Marist men’s team to a record of 253-258 in 18 seasons as the head coach.

• Army started off the contest shooting 10-of-20 from the free throw line, but was a perfect 11-of-11 to close out.

• This was Army’s first double-overtime game since Jan. 5, 2017, when Army topped Lafayette 76-73 in triple overtime.

• Fallon has now reached double-figures in her last five games. During the span she’s averaging 14.2 points.

• She surpassed her previous career high of 16 points, which she set a week earlier against Columbia.

• Hunter picked up her third double-double of the season, finishing the day with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

• Hall’s 15 points marked a new career high. The Sacramento, California, native has reached double figures in three of the Black Knights’ last four games.

How it happened

• It appeared as though Fairleigh Dickinson was going to hold the 12-8 advantage through the first 10 minutes of play, but Fallon drilled a 55-foot shot which beat the buzzer to cut the lead to one.

• Hunter had already corralled eight rebounds after one quarter of play.

• The scoring was back-and-forth in the second quarter, but Army took the 30-28 lead into the break.

• The Black Knights shot 50 percent in the second frame (8-of-16), with Fallon and Bohn each registering five points.

• In the third quarter the Knights connected on four of the six 3-point shots they attempted. For Army, Kamryn Hall registered six points in the frame.

• Fairleigh Dickinson headed into the final quarter of regulation with the 48-44 lead.

• With under three minutes to go in regulation Fairleigh Dickinson held a 56-51 lead, but the Cadets closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run to send the game to overtime.

• Army again found itself trailing late in the first overtime period. Lindsey Scamman scored the team’s first points of the additional frame on a put-back layup to cut Fairleigh Dickinson’s lead to 60-58. That shot came before Fallon’s clutch free throws which sent the game to double overtime.

• At the end of the first overtime Fairleigh Dickinson had a shot attempt that went in and briefly appeared to give the Knights the dramatic win, but the shot was immediately waived off.

• In the second overtime, Fallon again hit a pair of crucial free throws, though, this time it gave Army the 68-66 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Army forced a turnover on the ensuing possession. Then, Hall knocked down a pair from the charity stripe to make it a two-possession game.