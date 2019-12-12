Army Football to honor 1st Cavalry Division

Courtesy Photos

The 2019 Army-Navy Uniform tells the story of the Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division and the birth of air mobility during the Vietnam War. The division is unique in that throughout its existence, the division has served as a Cavalry Division, an Infantry Division, an Air Assault Division and an Armored Division. Army football will honor the past of “First Team!” A story of valor, courage and sacrifice. Inspired, humbled and motivated by the Soldiers that came before them, they will don their patches, adopt their motto’s and hold their deeds close to our hearts. Visit https://firstteam.football/ to read more about the uniform and the history of the first Air mobility Division, 1st Cavalry Division. Watch the Army-Navy Football game Saturday at 3 p.m.