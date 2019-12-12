FEATURED ITEM

2019 Combined Federal Campaign

Each year, the Combined Federal Campaign partners with worldwide charities to raise money for a range of charitable causes. This year, West Point has set a goal to raise $50,000 before its campaign ends Friday.

West Point believe $50,000 is a realistic goal, but it is only achievable if all individuals know about the campaign, how important it is, and how to donate.

As of Nov. 30, West Point has raised $13,482. Full participation across West Point military and civilian staff, and the Corps of Cadets is required in order to reach this year’s goal.

It is encouraged that all to work together to show that the West Point community is recognized for its charitable giving.

To donate, visit https://www.gardenempirecfc.org/ and click “donate” in the top-right corner. More details are available from the CFC representatives in your units, or the CFC representative for USMA and West Point, David Weddle, at david.weddle@westpoint.edu or call 845-938-4654.