KACH research team is first to enroll subject in MIRROR study

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

The Keller Army Community Hospital Division I Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship Project #13 Team was the first team within the Musculoskeletal Injury Rehabilitation Research for Operational Readiness (MIRROR) group at the Uniformed Services University to enroll a subject in their study. Courtesy Graphic

Congratulations to the Keller Army Community Hospital Division I Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship Project #13 Team.

The Project #13 Team was the first team within the Musculoskeletal Injury Rehabilitation Research for Operational Readiness (MIRROR) group at the Uniformed Services University to enroll a subject in their study.

The study, which looks at low risk and low-cost pain treatment alternatives following shoulder surgery without potential for opioid addiction, is trying to determine if the addition of ‘battlefield acupuncture,’ compared to a standard rehabilitation protocol is more effective in reducing pain, reducing utilization of prescription pain medication and improving mood when compared to a standard rehabilitation protocol alone after shoulder surgery.

In a controlled and randomized trial of ‘battlefield acupuncture’ versus usual care following shoulder surgery, the team will compare differences in pain, self-reported mood and opioid medication use between randomized groups at 48 hours, 72 hours, one week, and four weeks post-surgery.

The Project #13 team includes:

• Lt. Col. Michael Crowell—director & associate professor Baylor University–Keller Army Community Hospital Division I Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship.

• Dr. Trey Brindle, Ph.D.—a research scientist and assistant professor, Baylor University–Keller Army Community Hospital Division I Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship, West Point, New York.

• Maj. John Mason, PT, DSc—an assistant professor and chief of Physical Therapy at Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, New York.

• Maj. Will Pitt, PT, Ph.D.—an assistant professor and chief of Physical Therapy at Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, New York.

• Erin Miller, MS, ATC—a research program manager and assistant professor, Baylor University–Keller Army Community Hospital Division I Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship, West Point, New York.

Additional recognition goes to Col. Don Goss, previously the director of the Fellowship, for securing the funding for the study.

MIRROR delivers high value research, education, and training, and provides infrastructure to rapidly execute clinically relevant musculoskeletal injury (MSI) studies within the Military Health System.

MIRROR supports a broad scope of projects, including epidemiological investigations, pilot trials, and prospective randomized multisite clinical trials, which will enhance the Department of Defense’s efforts in addressing the negative impact that MSI is having on the military.

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences—located in Bethesda, Maryland—is the nation’s federal health professions academy.

Their mission is to support the readiness of America’s Warfighter and the health and well-being of the military community by educating and developing uniformed health professionals, scientists and leaders; by conducting cutting-edge, military-relevant research and by providing operational support to units around the world.