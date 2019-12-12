Kirk posts academy shot put record at Crowell Open

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point track and field team kicked-off its 2019-20 indoor campaign in their home facility on Saturday when they hosted the Crowell Open at Gillis Field House.

The Black Knights competed against athletes from several schools such as Manhattan, Vasser, Farleigh Dickinson and Molloy College.

Headlining the performances was junior thrower Geoff Kirk, who broke his own academy record with a shot put throw of 18.36 meters.

It was a strong showing for several cadets including senior standout Calli McMullen, who claimed victory in each of her three events. Sophomores Justin Young and Emily Mikoud, who both earned Patriot League Rookie of the Meet honors last season, were victorious in their respective events.

The competition was the first of three home meets for the Black Knights during the indoor season. The team will return to action in the second of those meets when Army hosts the West Point Open to begin the new year on Jan. 9.

Coach’s Corner: Head Coach Mike Smith

(On Women’s team)

“Our women had some outstanding performances today and in the end set five meet records. The Crowell meet is typically an intra-squad meet, so we tend to put our people in the same events to create some competition. We have the most complete roster of the six years that I have been here and our competitive depth was apparent today.

“Calli McMullen had the best December meet of her career. She set two meet records today in the 60 and 200 and was a part of a third in the 4×400. She looked great today. I was really impressed with our 100 meters hurdle women. Three of those women went under the meet record. Brianna, Shailah and Lynne were all scorers at the conference meet last year. They ran pretty well today, so the performance by Saydee is significant. She was a high school state champion in Hawaii and we knew she was capable, but today’s performance was close to our school record. That says a lot about where she is right now. Our throws women also put up some nice marks. Abigail Green and Emily Mikoud have looked good all fall, so I was not surprised to see them perform well today. It was a good start to the season and there is a lot we can build on from here.”

(On Men’s team)

“I thought we had a really strong opener today. This meet is largely a chance for our speed power people to get the year going and there were several strong performances today from those groups. Our throwers highlighted the day today. That group was strong for us last year and I would say we are better this year. Several of those guys had a strong series in the weight and then came back to throw elk in the shot.

“Far and away the star of the meet was Geoff Kirk. He has looked good all fall and we knew a 60 foot throw was coming. So today’s mark was not a surprise. He broke his own school record and validated what we have been seeing. I think we will continue to see him set records and push that throws group toward more elite performances.

“Josh Gilliard was the other outstanding field performer from today. He did a nice job last year and was a consistent performer. Today though, he surpassed all of his performances from last year and had some really good attempts at seven feet.

“There were some nice marks on the oval as well. We have a lot of young guys in the sprint hurdle group and they did a nice job of competing today. We have benefitted from a lot of veteran sprint talent the last few years and now we have to depend on some young guys to carry those events. Justin Young opened up very close to the time that he ran last year. He will continue to improve. Jon Redmond emerged today as a guy that we can count on in the short sprints. He was a high school state champion in Missouri so we knew he had some ability and some of that was on display today. Now we have a few more weeks of preparation through TEE week and into the holiday break. When we come back in January we have to be ready and I like where we are after seeing the performances today.”