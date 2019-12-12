OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church Christmas Services

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church invites the community to two special programs of music and drama during the Christmas season. Mark your calendar for the following Sunday services to be held at Grace Baptist Church, 54 Old State Road, Highland Falls.

• Sunday, 11 a.m.—The church choir and young people will present a program of music and drama, “I Heard the Bells,” to commemorate the history of Christmas carols and events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. A luncheon reception will follow.

• Dec. 22, 6 p.m.—The Family Candlelight Service provides a unique, informal setting to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Families are given an opportunity to present their Christmas greetings to others in the audience with special selections of music and readings. To conclude the service, the church family sings Christmas carols by candlelight, a time of intimate, personal reflection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The church family hopes to see you and others from the community join them for these services.

For more details, call Pastor Steve Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Beary Merry Holiday Party

There will be a Beary Merry Holiday Party at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Bear Mountain Trailside Museum and Zoo’s Bear Den. There is a rain/snow date of Dec. 22.

Come to the Bear Den at 10:30 a.m. to make tasty snacks for the black bears. Celebrate the holiday season at 11 a.m. when the bears come out to unwrap their gift boxes full of delicious treats.

Bear Mountain also offers a day of fun at the ice rink, merry-go-round and on the hiking trails.

For details on ice skating, visit https://www.bearmountainicerink.com/.

Parking at Bear Mountain State Park is $10 per vehicle. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the parking lot to Trailside.

Admission to the Trailside is $1 per person as a suggested donation. For more details on the event, visit www.trailsidezoo.org.