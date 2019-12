ESPN College Game Day previews the Army-Navy Game live in Philadelphia, Saturday. The pre-game show included Army West Point football coach Jeff Monken. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/USMA PAO ESPN College Game Day previews the Army-Navy Game live in Philadelphia, Saturday. The pre-game show included Army West Point football coach Jeff Monken. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/USMA PAO

Several events took place before the 120th Army-Navy Game, including the Gala at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia Friday. Photo by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO Several events took place before the 120th Army-Navy Game, including the Gala at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia Friday. Photo by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO

U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets march on before the Army-Navy Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Class of 2023 Hannah Lamb U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets march on before the Army-Navy Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Class of 2023 Hannah Lamb

U.S. Military Academy cadets compete in the final event of the Patriot Games at Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Army-Navy Game Saturday in Philadelphia. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV U.S. Military Academy cadets compete in the final event of the Patriot Games at Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Army-Navy Game Saturday in Philadelphia. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV