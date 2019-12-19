Butte leads Army hockey to shootout victory

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Eric Butte scored the tying goal and the only goal in the shootout to give the Army West Point hockey team a 2-1 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon in Moon Township, Pa. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Eric Butte scored the tying goal and the only goal in the shootout to give the Army West Point hockey team a 2-1 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon in Moon Township, Pa. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Thanks to a third period goal by sophomore forward Eric Butte, the Army West Point hockey team rallied from behind to force overtime with Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon in Moon Township, Pennyslvania.

After regulation and 3-on-3 overtimes without scores, the game resulted in a shootout. The Colonials were up first, but junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski pushed aside the shot to poise Army for a shootout victory.

Butte was up next and found the back of the net for the second time to give Army the bonus point for Atlantic Hockey standings and a 2-1 victory.

The Black Knights enter the December break with a 12-5-1 overall record and 31 points in league play.

How it happened

• Robert Morris scored in the opening minutes of the action on a power play opportunity.

• The Black Knights bided their time and rallied back halfway through the third period with a game-tying score by Butte.

• The two teams skated through overtime and the 3-on-3, but headed to a shootout to determine if any extra points were handed out.

• The Colonials were up first and Kozlowski pushed away the shot poising Army for the shootout victory.

• Butte represented the Black Knights and fired one to the low right corner to find the back of the net for the second time this afternoon.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights head into the December break ranked first with 32 points in Atlantic Hockey standings due to their two points today.

• It was the first overtime game and shootout in the new format for the Black Knights.

• Kozlowski tied his career-high with 35 saves. He now boasts 18 wins in his career.

• He allowed just one goal on the weekend.

• Butte scored his fifth goal of the season and added his seventh of his career.

• In points, Butte has notched nine points in 2019-20 and 16 total.