Commissary hours for Christmas and New Year’s

The West Point Commissary offers its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s hours.

For the week of Christmas, the Commissary will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, it will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed Wednesday, Christmas Day.

On Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, the Commissary’s hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. It will be closed Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.