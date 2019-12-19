OUTSIDE THE GATES

Beary Merry Holiday Party

There will be a Beary Merry Holiday Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bear Den at the Bear Mountain Trailside Museum and Zoo’s Bear Den. There is a rain/snow date of Sunday.

Come to the Bear Den at 10:30 a.m. to make tasty snacks for the black bears. Celebrate the holiday season at 11 a.m. when the bears come out to unwrap their gift boxes full of delicious treats.

Bear Mountain also offers a day of fun at the ice rink, merry-go-round and on the hiking trails. For details on ice skating, visit https://www.bearmountainicerink.com/.

Parking at Bear Mountain State Park is $10 per vehicle. Allow 20 minutes to walk from the parking lot to Trailside.

Admission to the Trailside is $1 per person as a suggested donation. For more details, visit www.trailsidezoo.org.

Grace Baptist Church Christmas Service

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church invites the community to a special program of music and drama during the Christmas season.

The Family Candlelight Service provides a unique, informal setting to celebrate the birth of Christ at 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, 54 Old State Road, Highland Falls.

Families are given an opportunity to present their Christmas greetings to others in the audience with special selections of music and readings. To conclude the service, the church family sings Christmas carols by candlelight, a time of intimate, personal reflection of the Lord Jesus Christ. The church family hopes to see you and others from the community join them for these services.

For more details, call Pastor Steve Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Winter Solstice Celebration

All are invited to celebrate the longest night of the year from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

The winter solstice is the longest night of the year, which symbolizes the darkest day and the returning of the light as the days begin to lengthen. For details, visit hhnm.org.