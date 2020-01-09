Don’t be alarmed—be prepared: First Responders to conduct training at old elementary school

By Matt Cassidy West Point Portection/Antiterrorrism Officer

If you see firefighters, police officers, police vehicles and dogs on the grounds of the old West Point Elementary School later this month, don’t be alarmed. Although it could look real, it will be a training opportunity for our first responders.

The West Point Military Police and Fire Department, the New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will conduct training from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Jan. 30, at the old, now vacant West Point Elementary School building.

On Jan. 27, the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) will extend the training until 9 p.m. in order to use night vision technology.

The training will not interrupt school activities, but students, teachers and residents near the old elementary school should expect to hear some loud or unusual noises.

Some of the realistic exercises will include active shooter simulations and K9 training, and will use non-lethal flash-bang grenades, paintball guns and smoke.

Safety and security precautions will guide all training activities.

Exercise officials expect there will be up to 15 police dogs involved. Please do not approach the dogs without speaking with an officer first. In most cases the dogs will be locked in their vehicles unless working.

If you have any questions, contact Matthew Cassidy, West Point Protection/Antiterrorism Officer, at matthew.cassidy@westpoint.edu or call 845-938-3650.