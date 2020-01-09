No. 20 Army Hockey loses to No. 6 Ohio State in OT

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski recorded a save on a breakaway during the No. 20 Army West Point hockey team’s 2-1 overtime loss to No. 6 Ohio State Saturday at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski recorded a save on a breakaway during the No. 20 Army West Point hockey team’s 2-1 overtime loss to No. 6 Ohio State Saturday at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The No. 20 Army West Point hockey team fought to a 2-1 overtime loss with No. 6 Ohio State Saturday at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas.

Junior forward John Keranen put the Black Knights ahead 1-0 in the first period with an even-strength goal but the Buckeyes tied things up in the second which led to overtime.

Ohio State netted the game-winner 1:17 into the extra time.

How it Happened

• The Black Knights came out with high energy from the drop of the puck.

• Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski recorded a save on a breakaway which helped spark the momentum Army needed to score.

• Keranen recorded his first-career goal with 2:46 to go in the first period to put the Black Knights on top 1-0.

• Junior defenseman Cody Fleckenstein’s pass got stuck on the outside of the net before junior forward Mason Krueger poked it out and passed it to an open Keranen in front for the score.

• Junior forward Dominic Franco was poised to put Army ahead but danced one off the pipe five minutes into the second stanza.

• The Buckeyes tied it up 1-1 with a shorthanded score with 9:19 on the clock in the same period.

• After battling it out throughout the third the teams went to overtime.

• Ohio State scored the game-winner 1:17 into the extra time to take the game by a 2-1 score.

Highlights and game notes

• It was the third meeting between Army and Ohio State with the trio being played in tournaments.

• Kozlowski posted 31 saves on the night including 12 in the third period.

• It was the second night in a row the Black Knights’ goal was scored by a freshman.

• Keranen notched his first-career goal in the game and his eighth point.

• Krueger produced assist number five on the year and 17 in his career.

• He now totals eight points in 2019-20 and 32 in his career.

• Fleckenstein had his fifth helper of the year and sixth point in the effort.

• The junior now has six assists in his career and seven overall points.

• It was Army’s second overtime game this season.