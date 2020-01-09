Supe’s priorities, staff’s accomplishments highlighted at Town Hall

Photos by Tarnish Pride/PAO

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams hosted his semiannual staff and faculty town hall Tuesday.Williams and Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love recognized staff and faculty from throughout West Point for their years of service and accomplishments during the fall semester. Williams outlined his priorities for the spring semester and updated those in attendance on Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville’s strategy prior to McConville’s visit to West Point.