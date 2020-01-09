Women’s basketball drops high-scoring affair

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon scored a career-high 26 points as the Army West Point women’s basketball lost to Colgate, 100-93, at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, N.Y. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon scored a career-high 26 points as the Army West Point women’s basketball lost to Colgate, 100-93, at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, N.Y. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point women’s basketball found itself on the wrong side of an offensive shootout Sunday against Colgate. The Black Knights ended up falling to the Raiders, 100-93, at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

Army shot a staggering 59 percent (23-of-39) from the field in the second half, but the Raiders shot at a 73.1 percent (19-of-26) clip. In the second half alone, Army outscored Colgate 58-57. The two teams’ combined 115 second-half points are the most ever to be scored in a contest in Patriot League history.

Sophomore guard Alisa Fallon and freshman guard Hope Brown each registered new career highs in scoring with 26 and 23 points, respectively. Army had two other members reach double-digit scoring as sophomore forward Lindsey Scamman dropped 15 and sophomore guard Sarah Bohn finished with 14. As a team, the Black Knights shot 52.1 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond-the-arc.

The Raiders had five members score in double figures: Abby Schubiger (20), Rachel Thompson (19), Taylor Langan (13), Alexa Brodie (13) and Haley Greer (10). Schubiger shot an impressive 10-of-11 from the floor, while Thompson was 6-of-9.

As a team, Colgate shot 63.3 percent and was 17-of-18 at the charity stripe.

Army game notes and highlights

• Army’s 93 points was the most the team has scored in a game since Dec. 16, 2017, when it topped St. Joseph’s Brooklyn 107-46.

• Army’s 28 assists not only represented a new season high, but it was also the first time the Cadets had 25 or more helpers in a contest since the St. Joseph’s Brooklyn game in 2017.

• The Cadets took care of the ball well, finishing with a season-low 10 turnovers.

• The most combined points scored in a half in Patriot League history had been 108, which Fordham (56) and Providence (52) set back on Dec. 7, 1991. Army and Colgate combined for 115 in the second half.

• Army’s 58 second-half points was one shy of tying the Patriot League record for most points scored in a half. Three team’s have totaled 59 points in a half with the most recent being Bucknell on Feb. 16, 2002 against Colgate.

• This represented Brown’s second 20-point game this season, as she registered 20 against LIU on Dec. 4. The Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native’s 10 made field goals and six assists also marked new career highs.

• Fallon recorded her second 20-point game of the season. Nineteen of her 26 points were scored in the second half. The Des Plaines, Illinois, product’s 10 made field goals and six made 3-pointers are new career highs.

• Fallon also set a new career high with a game-high seven assists.

• Bohn was 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Since the Bryant game on Dec. 29, she’s shooting 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from downtown.

• Bohn has reached double figures in her last three games.

• Scamman has now reached double-figure scoring in nine games this season, tripling her total from last season.

How it happened

• In the first quarter, Colgate shot 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the field, though it only held a 22-18 lead after the first 10 minutes of play. Army shot at a 44.4 percent clip in the opening frame and managed to keep it close with eight points off Colgate turnovers.

• In the second quarter, sophomore forward Kate Murray scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. Though, Colgate managed to build its lead to eight points heading into the break.

• Army opened the second half hitting its first seven shots, including two 3-pointers. The Black Knights took the 50-49 lead with just over three minutes into the third quarter after Brown knocked down a pair of free throws. The score would continue to seesaw for the next few minutes.

• Colgate managed to build a seven-point lead with just over a minute left in third, but the Cadets closed out the quarter with the next four points to make the score 72-69 heading into the final quarter.

• Brown accounted for 13 of the Black Knights’ 34 points in the third, shooting 5-of-6 from the field. On the other end, Schulbiger was a perfect 5-of-5 in the frame to total 10 points.

• A layup from Scamman with 7:46 left in the contest gave Army the 79-78 lead, but Colgate quickly fired back to take the lead.

• The Black Knights managed to tie it 90-90 with 2:30 left in the contest, but Colgate distanced itself to win the high-scoring affair.

In the final stanza, the Raiders were 7-of-10 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. The Raiders were also a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe.