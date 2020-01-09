Wrestling takes two of three matches at duals

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

Senior Trey Chalifoux (3-0) went undefeated on the day as the Army West Point wrestling team earned two quality dual wins over American University and Wyoming Saturday at Christl Arena during its host West Point Duals. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior Trey Chalifoux (3-0) went undefeated on the day as the Army West Point wrestling team earned two quality dual wins over American University and Wyoming Saturday at Christl Arena during its host West Point Duals. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point wrestling team earned two quality dual wins Saturday at Christl Arena, as the Black Knights defeated both American University and Wyoming during their host West Point Duals.

Coming off a strong performance at last weekend’s Midlands Championships, Army (6-2, 1-0 EIWA) was back in dual match mode to start the new year.

Senior Trey Chalifoux (3-0), senior Noah Stewart (2-0) and sophomore Ben Sullivan (2-0) were all undefeated on the day to lead the team.

Sophomore Markus Hartman, senior Cael McCormick and senior Ben Harvey all earned two wins respectively throughout the day.

The Black Knights opened their day with a tough 19-12 loss to the No. 17 ranked Tar Heels of North Carolina. Army won four matches in its opener, including taking the last three, but couldn’t rally enough to catch the Heels.

Momentum swung into the Cadets favor in match No. 2. Army opened up it EIWA conference slate against American University, taking eight of 10 matches on the way to a 33-7 victory.

Army kept it rolling into the third dual versus Wyoming.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Black Knights split the opening four matches, before sophomore Hartman earned the first of three straight Army wins.

The Cowboys would make it interesting, taking both the 184 and 197 bouts, but Ben Sullivan sealed the 19-13 win with a 5-0 shutout win at heavyweight.