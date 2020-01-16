ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

TRIBE Yoga Teacher Training

Join the non-profit TRIBE for a Yoga Alliance Approved 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training through April 5.

This training is specific to meet the needs of active duty military and those who want to work with active duty military and the training will take place on West Point.

Scholarship information available on request. For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

TRIBE Weekend Training

Interested in bringing some of the physical, emotional and mental tools of yoga to the military and improving your own self-care routine?

Join TRIBE for this short, weekend training on Feb. 22-23. Scholarships available for active duty personnel.

For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

Ski & Snowboard Instructors wanted

The Victor Constant Ski Area at West Point is recruiting ski and snowboard instructors for the season.

All of the instructors are volunteers who receive season passes, free training, in-season clinics and access to ski at West Point during operating hours.

The ski and snowboard weekend lessons are scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and run for one hour.

The mid-week lessons are a series of 10 lessons given during a five-week period (twice a week, either Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday at 6:30-7:30 p.m.).

There is a children’s program on weekend mornings from 11 a.m.-noon. VCSA welcomes new instructors who are PSIA/AASI certified or brand new. Free training is provided.

For more details and to volunteer, contact Madelene Knaggs at mknaggs@hvc.rr.com.

MWR Fitness Center CYS Child Care Co-Op

The MWR Fitness Center Co-Op is looking for new members.

The co-op is comprised of CYS eligible patrons with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years who are looking to exercise while having your child participate in volunteer facilitated childcare.

In exchange for your child’s participation, co-op members agree to support other members by assisting with the supervision of children during co-op hours.

If you are interested, call the CYS Outreach Services Office at 845-938-3969.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

Coaches Needed for Child and Youth Services Winter Recreation Sports

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for the Child and Youth Services’ Winter 2019 Youth Sports programs.

Coaches are needed for Recreation Basketball and Volleyball. Interested candidates can contact the Youth Sports Office at 845-938-3208.

Indoor Firearm Shooting now available at West Point

Come on down to the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center today. The center is located at 665 Tower Road, adjacent to the Gillis Field House.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Recreational shooting is open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. There are gun rentals, ammunition and targets for sale.

For more details and to register, call 845-938-1700 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

101 Spin Basics with Paul

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point Residents

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday. Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify delivery time between 5-7 p.m. or a time between 4:30–6:30 p.m. to pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge.

Delivery service is available for West Point residents only. Fifteen-minute parking is authorized for dinner pick up in front of the club. Servings for four to six are available for a nominal fee.

For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.

Pizza Delivery Hours

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For delivery, call 938-2140.