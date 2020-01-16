Army hockey sings second, defeats Air Force 5-2

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point hockey team celebrates Saturday night after topping Air Force 5-2 in front of its third-straight sellout crowd at Tate Rink. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point hockey team sang second Saturday night after topping Air Force 5-2 in front of its third-straight sellout crowd at Tate Rink.

The Black Knights earned five points in Atlantic Hockey standings with a 1-0-1 weekend and a bonus point from their shootout win on Friday. Army is now 14-7-2 overall and 11-5-2 in Atlantic Hockey action.

How it happened

• Similar to Friday night, the Black Knights jumped ahead 1-0 after a shorthanded, unassisted goal by senior forward Michael Wilson.

• Things then heated up with four goals in the second period.

• Air Force tied the game 1:41 into the middle frame with an even-strength score before three consecutive Army goals in a 2:46 minute span.

• Senior defenseman Alex Wilkinson sparked the slew of scoring with help from freshman defenseman Thomas Farrell and sophomore forward Eric Butte with 14:41 on the clock.

• The fourth line took advantage of a delayed penalty 1:12 later when freshman forward Kendrick Frost and freshman defenseman Noah Wilson set up freshman forward Patrick Smyth.

• The third goal in the stretch was on the power play when freshman forward John Keranen found the back of the net. Michael Wilson and junior defenseman John Zimmerman were credited with the assists allowing Army to head into the third period with a 4-1 advantage.

• Air Force cut the Black Knights’ lead to 4-2 with a goal at the 11:10 mark and pulled Alex Schilling with two minutes to go to attempt another, but an empty net goal by sophomore forward Colin Bilek secured the game for the Cadets.

Highlights and game notes

• Michael Wilson recorded his second-straight multi-point game.

• The senior’s goal was his ninth tally of 2019-20 and he now has 16 points.

• The two points increased his career total to 65.

• Michael Wilson notched his second shorthanded goal of the year and the third in his career.

• Junior goalie Trevin Kozlowski made 17 saves in net.

• Smyth posted his first-career goal tonight on a delayed penalty. His linemates N. Wilson and Frost also recorded their first-career points.

• Wilkinson scored goal number four of the season and number 17 in an Army sweater.

• He boasts 72 points throughout his career.

• Bilek put the game out of reach with his empty net goal. It was the sophomore’s fifth score of the season and 12th in his career.

• He increased this year’s point total to 14, while his career mark bumps to 31.

• On home ice this season, the Cadets are 7-3-1 with a .682 winning percentage.

• The Black Knights held Air Force to 0-for-4 on the power play.