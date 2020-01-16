Davis wins parallel bars at West Point Open

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Highlighted by a championship winning performance by sophomore Mathew Davis, the Army West Point gymnastics team wrapped up the 29th annual West Point Open with the individual finals Saturday at Christl Arena. Five members of the Black Knights competed in the final competition with Davis competing in two events. Davis claimed victory on the parallel bars, becoming Army’s first individual champion at the West Point Open since Jesse Glenn won the all-around in 2015. He is the first cadet to win the parallel bars and claims the first apparatus championship for an Army gymnast since Conner Venrick won the pommel horse championship in 2014. Davis was also strong on the floor exercise, placing second with a score of 14.050. Seniors Alejandro Suarez and Rex Scott closed out their final West Point Open with Suarez competing on the horizontal bar and Scott competing on the pommel horse. Scott placed fourth with a score of 12.900 while Suarez finished sixth with a 12.700. Penn State claimed three individual titles while Navy and Arizona State split the remaining two.