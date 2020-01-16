Killingsworth new USCC CSM

Photo by John Pellino/PAO

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth L. Killingsworth (left) took responsibility as the 26th U.S. Corps of Cadets command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Jan. 8 at the Haig Room. He receives the unit guidon from Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard during the ceremony. “Duty, Honor and Country serve as the cornerstone in a foundation that has created leaders of character for over 200 years. We honor all those who came before us by upholding the reputation of West Point through the tenants of discipline, academic achievement, and integrity,” Killingsworth said. “It’s my deepest privilege to serve as the Corps of Cadets Command Sergeant Major and to continue the history, legacy and tradition of this great institution.” Before assuming responsibility, Killingsworth, native of Chattanooga, Tenn., was the command sergeant major for the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C.