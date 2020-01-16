Swimming and diving tops Bucknell in road dual

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team began 2020 with a 220-79 victory over Bucknell in a Patriot League dual on Saturday night in Lewisburg, Pa. The Black Knights won 14 events, including sophomore Evan Zhang (above), who claimed a pair of individual event victories and the 200-meter medley relay to pace Army against the Bison. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team began 2020 with a 220-79 victory over Bucknell in a Patriot League dual on Saturday night in Lewisburg, Pa. The Black Knights won 14 events, including sophomore Evan Zhang (above), who claimed a pair of individual event victories and the 200-meter medley relay to pace Army against the Bison. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team began 2020 with a 220-79 victory over Bucknell in a Patriot League dual on Saturday night in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights won 14 events, including both relays. Sophomores Evan Zhang and Daniel Alaimo both claimed a pair of individual event victories to pace Army against the Bison.

Event winners

• 200 Medley Relay: Junior Brian McKenrick, Zhang, senior Johnny Ellery and junior Josh Zock—1:30.94

• 1000 Free: Freshman Ford Blaylock—9:32.03

• 200 Free: Freshman Tanner Falls—1:41.08

• 100 Breast: Zhang—55.14

• 200 Fly: Junior James Bilbrey—1:50.57

• 50 Free: Zock—20.47

• 200 Back: McKenrick—1:52.07

• 200 Breast: Senior Ty Dang—2:05.49

• 500 Free: Sophomore Kevin Lin—4:38.00

• 100 Fly: Ellery—49.43

• 200 IM: Zhang—1:52.22

• 400 Free Relay: Falls, Zock, freshman Jacob Powell and junior Billy Webber —3:05.50

• 3-Meter: Sophomore Daniel Alaimo—331.95

• 1-Meter: Alaimo—296.48

Notable performances

• 1000 Free: Lin —9:32.05, second place

• 100 Back: McKenrick—51.25, second place

• 100 Breast: Senior Lawrence Quintana—57.02, second place

• 200 Fly: Senior Arthur Fan—1:51.92, second place

• 50 Free: Falls—21.01

• 100 Free: Senior Nathan Hein—46.20, second place; Falls—46.20, second place

• 200 Back: Senior Tyler Kim—1:52.70, second place

• 200 Breast: Senior Andrew Blomquist—2:05.96, second place

• 500 Free: Freshman Sean Dwyer—4:40.13, second place

• 100 Fly: Fan—50.54, second place

• 200 IM: McKenrick—1:52.76, second place

• 400 Free Relay: Hein, junior Sean Paul Stolarski, sophomore Nick Isenhower and junior Graham Ungrady—3:06.66, second place.