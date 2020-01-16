Swimming and diving tops Bucknell in road dual
The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team began 2020 with a 220-79 victory over Bucknell in a Patriot League dual on Saturday night in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Black Knights won 14 events, including both relays. Sophomores Evan Zhang and Daniel Alaimo both claimed a pair of individual event victories to pace Army against the Bison.
Event winners
• 200 Medley Relay: Junior Brian McKenrick, Zhang, senior Johnny Ellery and junior Josh Zock—1:30.94
• 1000 Free: Freshman Ford Blaylock—9:32.03
• 200 Free: Freshman Tanner Falls—1:41.08
• 100 Breast: Zhang—55.14
• 200 Fly: Junior James Bilbrey—1:50.57
• 50 Free: Zock—20.47
• 200 Back: McKenrick—1:52.07
• 200 Breast: Senior Ty Dang—2:05.49
• 500 Free: Sophomore Kevin Lin—4:38.00
• 100 Fly: Ellery—49.43
• 200 IM: Zhang—1:52.22
• 400 Free Relay: Falls, Zock, freshman Jacob Powell and junior Billy Webber —3:05.50
• 3-Meter: Sophomore Daniel Alaimo—331.95
• 1-Meter: Alaimo—296.48
Notable performances
• 1000 Free: Lin —9:32.05, second place
• 100 Back: McKenrick—51.25, second place
• 100 Breast: Senior Lawrence Quintana—57.02, second place
• 200 Fly: Senior Arthur Fan—1:51.92, second place
• 50 Free: Falls—21.01
• 100 Free: Senior Nathan Hein—46.20, second place; Falls—46.20, second place
• 200 Back: Senior Tyler Kim—1:52.70, second place
• 200 Breast: Senior Andrew Blomquist—2:05.96, second place
• 500 Free: Freshman Sean Dwyer—4:40.13, second place
• 100 Fly: Fan—50.54, second place
• 200 IM: McKenrick—1:52.76, second place
• 400 Free Relay: Hein, junior Sean Paul Stolarski, sophomore Nick Isenhower and junior Graham Ungrady—3:06.66, second place.