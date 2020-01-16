West Point Museum’s new exhibition highlights 19th century reality at West Point

By the West Point Museum

The West Point Museum has opened a new exhibition featuring stereographs that allow visitors to experience West Point and the U.S. Military Academy as it appeared between 1860 and 1900.

Stereographs and their accompanying hand-held viewers are the 19th century equivalent to the virtual reality viewers such as Google Cardboard and Oculus that we know today.

Local photographers and large photography shops from New York City produced and reproduced hundreds of stereographs of the academy from the 1860s until the turn of the 20th century.

In 2014, the West Point Museum received a donation of more than 300 stereographs of West Point. The views in this exhibit highlight this remarkable collection and offer a look into cadet life and the military academy’s historic campus from the mid-19th century until the early 20th century.

The West Point Museum is the nation’s oldest federal museum. Its origins can be traced to the American Revolution.

Today, visitors can view the actual weapons, uniforms and memorabilia across American history as well as military artifacts from around the world.

The diverse weapons collection dates to ancient days and includes historic pieces belonging to such figures as George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte, John Pershing, Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton and Ulysses S. Grant.

The outstanding art collection includes works by noted artists including James Whistler, Robert Weir, Edouard Detaille and Frederic Remington.

The museum is free to the public and open daily from 10:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. The West Point Museum is located at 2110 New South Post Road.

For more details, call 845-938-3590 or visit www.facebook.com/westpointmuseum.