Army gymnastics edges Springfield for first win of 2020

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Mathew Davis added another all-around victory, defeating Springfield’s Stephen Lewis and Christian Wilkey with a score of 79.550 during Army West Point gymnastics team’s 382.650-381.100 victory over Springfield Sunday in Springfield, Mass. Davis’ floor exercise score of 14.300 was the highest score recorded by any competitor in the meet and led to his highest all-around score of the season thus far. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore Mathew Davis added another all-around victory, defeating Springfield’s Stephen Lewis and Christian Wilkey with a score of 79.550 during Army West Point gymnastics team’s 382.650-381.100 victory over Springfield Sunday in Springfield, Mass. Davis’ floor exercise score of 14.300 was the highest score recorded by any competitor in the meet and led to his highest all-around score of the season thus far. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

It came down to the final routine, but the Army West Point gymnastics team was able to hold off ECAC foe Springfield to claim its first victory of the young season Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In a nail-biting affair, the teams split the meet’s six apparatuses 3-3, but Army was able to gain the advantage on points en route to a 382.650-381.100 victory.

Sophomore Mathew Davis added another all-around victory, defeating Springfield’s Stephen Lewis and Christian Wilkey with a score of 79.550. His floor exercise score of 14.300 was the highest score recorded by any competitor in the meet and led to his highest all-around score of the season thus far.

Davis posted the highest overall score in all three of Army’s apparatus victories: floor, rings and horizontal bar.

The win marks the 15th consecutive victory for Army over Springfield. The Black Knights now turn their attention to the Army-Navy ‘Star’ Meet against Navy in Annapolis Saturday where the Cadets will look to earn their first ‘Star’ victory over their rival since 2017.

Army highlights and notes

• Davis placed first in four of the meet’s five events with scores of 14.300 on the floor, 13.600 on rings 13.800 on parallel bars and 13.900 on horizontal bar.

• Freshman Jacob Nauman placed second on vault with a team best 14.050. He has posted a team-best vault score in two of the Cadets first three competitions.

• Freshman Patrick Armstrong was one of two Army gymnasts to record a 13-plus on rings. His 13.000 was the best of his young career at West Point.

• The Black Knights now hold a 15-meet winning streak over Springfield dating back to 2011.