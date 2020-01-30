Strong finish by Army wrestling earns win at Lock Haven

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore J.T Brown earned a shutout, an 8-0 major decision over Parker McClellan, to help Army West Point wrestling to a 26-9 win over Lock Haven Saturday in Lock Haven, Pa. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

After facing some tough early competition, and an early deficit Saturday night at Thomas Fieldhouse in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the Army West Point wrestling team was able to lock in, taking down Lock Haven, 26-9, for its fourth straight dual win of the season.

“Nice win on the road over a really good team,” head coach Kevin Ward said. “We overcame a slow start and never looked back. We were in some battles tonight but we were able to use our conditioning and pull away late in some matches.”

Lock Haven (6-5) was able to take the early team lead as the night began at 125 pounds.

In a match featuring two of the top wrestlers in the country in No. 24 senior Trey Chalifoux and No. 14 Luke Werner, Werner won a 7-0 decision.

The Bald Eagles would go up 6-0 after DJ Fehlman secured a 7-1 decision over junior Lane Peters at 133 pounds. Kyle Shoop made it 9-0 Lock Haven after an action packed 9-7 decision into extra time.

Army (8-2) flipped the switch heading into the 149-pound contest, and wouldn’t look back. After a scoreless first period, sophomore P.J. Ogunsanya put the pressure on and won a 6-3 decision over Brock Port.

Sophomore Markus Hartman kept it rolling for the Black Knights at 157 pounds, winning a 10-0 major decision over Alex Klucker to make it 9-7 halfway through the dual.

Seniors Cael McCormick (5-2 decision) and Ben Harvey (4-0 decision) would make it 13-9 Army heading into the stretch.

The final three bouts would all be bonus point victories for Army to seal the win. Lewistown, Pennsylvania, native senior Noah Stewart was dominant at 184 pounds—winning a 16-0 technical fall to make it 18-9 Army. Sophomore J.T Brown followed that up with another Black Knights shutout, this time an 8-0 major decision over Parker McClellan.

The final match of the night saw sophomore Ben Sullivan impress against Trey Hartsock on the way to a 14-1 major decision to make the final team score 26-9.

“When we were aggressive and relentless we scored points. That has to continue to be our focus—being aggressive and relentless for a full seven minutes,” Ward said.