ANNOUNCEMENTS

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program

Applications are now being accepted for the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation scholarship program for the 2020-21 academic year. All residents living in Balfour Beatty Communities housing—including spouses and children—who are pursuing a degree are eligible to apply.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program recognizes those residents who are students or aspiring students excelling academically and looking to make a difference both in and out of the classroom.

Scholarship applicants must currently reside in Balfour Beatty Communities housing and plan to attend or already attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2020, or be enrolled in a program of study designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $2,500, with the potential for being larger for exceptional submissions.

For more details regarding scholarship requirements and to complete an online application, visit the foundation’s website at www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted no later than March 19.

TRIBE Yoga Teacher Training

Join the non-profit TRIBE for a Yoga Alliance Approved 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training through April 5.

This training is specific to meet the needs of active duty military and those who want to work with active duty military and the training will take place on West Point.

Scholarship information available on request. For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

TRIBE Weekend Training

Interested in bringing some of the physical, emotional and mental tools of yoga to the military and improving your own self-care routine?

Join TRIBE for this short, weekend training on Feb. 22-23. Scholarships are available for active duty personnel.

For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Ski & Snowboard Instructors wanted

The Victor Constant Ski Area at West Point is recruiting ski and snowboard instructors for the season.

All of the instructors are volunteers who receive season passes, free training, in-season clinics and access to ski at West Point during operating hours.

The ski and snowboard weekend lessons are scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and run for one hour.

The mid-week lessons are a series of 10 lessons given during a five-week period (twice a week, either Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday at 6:30-7:30 p.m.).

There is a children’s program on weekend mornings from 11 a.m.-noon. VCSA welcomes new instructors who are PSIA/AASI certified or brand new. Free training is provided.

For more details and to volunteer, contact Madelene Knaggs at mknaggs@hvc.rr.com.

2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League

The MWR Sports Office is conducting the 2019-20 Staff and Faculty Intramural Hockey League. All active duty personnel, DOD civilians, retired personnel and West Point community family members can sign up to play.

Hockey games will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday and at noon Tuesdays. Season passes must be purchased to participate and are now available. The season is ongoing.

To sign up and/or for more details, contact james.p.mcguinness.naf@mail.mil or call 845-938-3066.

Mindful Living Workshops

The Mindful Living Workshops will be held at 5 p.m. on Mondays at Buffalo Soldier Pavilion.

The purpose of these workshops is to introduce lifelong skills that can help reduce the stress of everyday life. There is a fee to attend. For more details, call 845-938-6490 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

101 Spin Basics with Paul

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point Residents

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday. Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify delivery time between 5-7 p.m. or a time between 4:30–6:30 p.m. to pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge.

Delivery service is available for West Point residents only. Fifteen-minute parking is authorized for dinner pick up in front of the club. Servings for four to six are available for a nominal fee.

For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.