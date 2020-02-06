Army wrestling honors Morgan on senior night

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point wrestling team took time to remember one of its own during senior night as it honored junior C.J. Morgan, who died last summer due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident. The Black Knights' senior night took place at Morgan's high school, West Orange High School, in West Orange, N.J. Morgan's family members joined the senior class during the ceremony before Army's match with Lehigh.

The 19th-ranked Army West Point wrestling team fell to 11th-ranked Lehigh Friday night by a score of 24-9. Freshman Andrew Wert Jr. (133 pounds), freshman Logan Brown (141 pounds) and senior Cael McCormick (165 pounds) each picked up wins for the Black Knights.

Army’s senior night match took place at West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey, to honor the late Black Knights’ wrestler, C.J. Morgan.

Morgan, originally of West Orange, passed away last summer due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident in the U.S. Military Academy’s training area. He was a Law and Legal Studies major and a recruited athlete who was a standout member of the Army wrestling team.

Morgan had a 28-22 career record competing at 184 and 197 pounds for Army.

Match results for each weight class

• 125—Brandon Paetzell (Lehigh) def. senior Trey Chalifoux (Army), 6-3.

• 133—Wert Jr. (Army) def. #19 Nick Farro (Lehigh), 5-3.

• 141—Brown (Army) def. Ryan Pomrinca (Lehigh), 6-5.

• 149—Jimmy Hoffman (Lehigh) def. #32 sophomore P.J. Ogunsanya (Army), 2-1.

• 157—# 8 Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) def. senior Lucas Weiland (Army), 3-0.

• 165—# 19 McCormick (Army) def. Brian Meyer (Lehigh), 7-3.

• 174—Jordan Kutler (Lehigh) def. senior Ben Harvey (Army), Fall.

• 184—#16 Chris Weiler (Lehigh) def. #12 senior Noah Stewart (Army), 7-2.

• 197—#23 Jake Jakobsen (Lehigh) def. senior Alex Hopkins (Army), 4-1.

• 285—#8 Jordan Wood (Lehigh) vs. #19 sophomore Ben Sullivan (Army), 4-0.

In the 133-pound match, Wert Jr. jumped out to a 2-1 lead on 19th-ranked Nick Farro in the first round. After a scoreless second round, Wert and Farbo each exchanged takedowns to make it 4-3 in favor of Wert.

He then capped off the upset with an escape point to make it a 5-3 final.

Brown faced off with 30th-ranked Ryan Pomrinca in the 141-pound matchup.

After a 3-3 battle in the first period, Pomrinca took a 4-3 lead in the second period. Brown bounced back with an escape point to knot it up at four points to start the third.

With 49 seconds to go in the third, Brown had a big takedown to gain a 6-4 edge. Pomrinca brought it within one, but Brown was able to hang on for the 6-5 upset.

McCormick jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period over Brian Meyer. Meyer got an escape halfway through the period to make it 2-1 after one.

From there, McCormick scored five of the final seven points to earn a 7-3 win.