CYS Fine Arts Festival

Photos by Dave Conrad/Garrison Public Affairs Officer

Students at West Point Child and Youth Services have been learning and practicing art skills and techniques since October. Noting their interest in Japanese Animation, art instructor Nicole Lewis encouraged them to work on a range of art projects to display at their anime-themed art show, “The CYS Fines Arts Festival,” Jan. 30 at the CYS Youth Center. Lidia Diaz shows off one of her drawings. “My friend Alicia asked me to draw something with Shrek, but to incorporate an anime theme, so that’s how Anime Shrek was created,” Diaz said. Ilona Diaz drew Turnip Head from Howl’s Moving Castle. “I like working with pencils a lot,” she said. “I don’t like coloring, but I like working with pastels and watercolors and stuff like that.”