Department of the Army security guards conduct critical training

By Jason Roberts West Point Chief of Physical Security

West Point Department of the Army security guards conduct active shooter response training as part of their two-week training stand down. Courtesy Photo West Point Department of the Army security guards conduct active shooter response training as part of their two-week training stand down. Courtesy Photo

Families, employees and visitors to West Point may have noticed our military police Soldiers were at the gates for the first part of January. Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of these Soldiers, the Department of the Army security guards were able to spend time conducting valuable training and honing their tradecraft.

While some of these classes were a part of the annual training all of our civilian personnel take, such as information security, antiterrorism, equal opportunity and suicide prevention training, they also had the opportunity to receive specialized training from law enforcement and emergency responder personnel outside of the Department of Defense.

Ambassadors from the Newburgh Police Department and from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency provided information about criminal intelligence for the area, with presentations about counterfeit identification cards/documents and sex trafficking.

The FBI provided additional valuable training for Officer Survival Techniques that complement the defense techniques our DASG’s have regularly receive training in.

As an Army installation, which is home to an active college, preventing and responding to active-shooter incidents is a high priority. In addition to their classroom time, the security guards also participated in required training to help protect those who work, live and learn here, and the roughly one million visitors we have each year.

Fortunately, we have a higher level of resources to match our training requirements, and to provide the people who give their all to protect us more tools in the belt.

One of the main focuses of the Active Shooter Response Training is the Rescue Task Force, which brings together a team of first responders to triage and move any injured personnel to a safe area as quickly as possible.

In addition to emergency response training, our security guards renewed or received Stop the Bleed certification, a nationally-recognized program that trains responders to quickly control serious bleeding.

This training, along with all the other events throughout the year, helps our security guards and MPs become better equipped to handle incidents, accidents, threats or attacks and protect the West Point community. We can work and sleep well at night knowing there is always someone there when we need them, no matter what.