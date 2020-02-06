Explosive second period lifts Army over Canisius

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

February 6th, 2020 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
 Sophomore forward Colin Bilek scored two goals in 24 seconds in the second period during Army West Point hockey’s 4-2 win over Canisius Saturday at Tate Rink.   Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Thanks to two goals in 24 seconds by sophomore forward Colin Bilek in the second period, the Army West Point hockey team outlasted Canisius, 4-2, Saturday at Tate Rink.
The Black Knights went on top 3-0 before the Golden Griffins found the back of the net, but another goal by Army helped the Cadets capture three points for the Atlantic Hockey standings.
Army improved to 15-11-2 overall and 12-8-2 in AHA action.

How it happened
• The Black Knights exploded in the second period with back-to-back goals by Bilek spaced 24 seconds apart.
• The first score came at 3:22 in the stanza while on the power play. Next was an even-strength score at 3:40.
• Junior forward Mason Krueger gave the Black Knights a 3-0 lead scoring high on the glove side.
• The Golden Griffins cut Army’s lead to 3-1 after a shorthanded goal with 5:17 to go in the game.
• But Army rebounded netting a power play goal 19 seconds later thanks to Brendan Soucie.

Highlights and game notes
• Bilek had a career night with a two-goal performance to start off the scoring. The sophomore tied his career-high with the two tallies.
• It was Bilek’s third multi-point game of the year and fourth in his career.
• Bilek notched his eighth-career power play goal, while posting his 13th goal and 34th point.
• He is now riding a three-game point streak.
• For the second night in a row, Soucie recorded a power play goal for the Black Knights. He also registered an assist on the night.
• In 104 games, Soucie has contributed 32 goals and 60 points. It also marked his 11th-career power play score.
• Soucie has produced four points in three games for Army since returning to the ice.
• Krueger contributed a goal tonight as well marking his fifth game-winner of his career. The junior has recorded six tallies this season and 12 points, while in career numbers he has 18 goals and 36 points.
• Senior defenseman Alex Wilkinson turned out his third point of the weekend with a power play point. It was his eighth helper this season and 58th in his career. He now boasts 75 points as a Black Knight.
• Junior defenseman John Zimmerman increased his scoring streak to three consecutive games with an assist.
• Also contributing in the assist column were freshman defenseman Thomas Farrell, sophomore forward Daniel Haider, sophomore forward Eric Butte, freshman forward Brett Abdelnour and junior defenseman Matt Berkovitz.
• Junior goaltender Trevin Kozlowski finished with 14 saves.