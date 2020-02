FEATURED ITEM

Soldier for Life Transition Services

Soldiers who are 24 months out from retiring or 18 months out from separating should think about their transition prior to the mandatory 12-month mark.

If you want to get started on your future plans, contact Soldier for Life Transition Services at 845-6782/0631/0634. The office is open 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and is located at 622 Swift Road.