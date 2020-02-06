New Sgt. Audie Murphy inductees

Courtesy Photos

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Engstrom, Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Miller and Sgt. 1st Class Avihay Schwartz were welcomed as the newest members to the West Point Sgt. Audie Murphy Club during an induction ceremony Jan. 24 in the Haig Room. The West Point Band’s Command Sgt. Maj. James Mullins was an honorary inductee and received his certificate from U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love. Love speaks the new inductees and all the members of the West Point Sgt. Audie Murphy Club.