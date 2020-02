Salute to FDR

Photos by Michelle Schneider/PV

HYDE PARK, N.Y.—U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy R. Jebb, salutes President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s grave with the U.S. Corps of Cadets 3rd Regimental Staff and Color Guard. The event was in commemoration of Roosevelt’s 138th birthday Jan. 30 in the Rose Garden at the Roosevelt Estate. (Left) Jebb places the Presidential Wreath. Members of the Military Police Honor Guard execute a 21-gun salute.