West Point Tax Center is now open for business

By the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

The West Point Tax Center is now open for business and accepts drop-offs from eligible patrons until the end of March.

The Tax Center will operate out of Building 606, fourth floor. The Tax Center staff encourages you to come in as soon as you have all of your tax documents, as it anticipates a large volume of tax returns in March.

For answers to the some of the most commonly asked questions, see below.

What are the hours of operation?

• The hours of operation are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Where is the Tax Center Located?

• Building 606, fourth floor. Please follow signs for drop-off and pick-up.

Who is eligible for services?

• All cadets and cadet candidates;

• All military personnel who return from combat zones during the 2020 filing season and qualify for combat zone filing extensions;

• Gold Star families; and

• Active duty personnel, retirees and dependents who meet all of the following qualifications:

a. 2019 combined gross income was less than or equal to $54,000;

b. Do not itemize deductions;

c. Did not receive income from their own business or farm;

d. Did not receive income from more than one rental property;

e. Did not receive self-employment income or alimony;

f. Are not required to file Schedule D for capital gains.

What if my adjusted gross income is less than or equal to $54,000?

• The income limit for active duty personnel, retirees and dependents is based on total gross income rather than adjusted gross income.

Unfortunately, if you received more than $54,000 of income in 2019, the West Point Tax Center will be unable to prepare your tax return due to limited resources and IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) standards.

Where can I have my taxes prepared for free if I am ineligible for services?

• If you are ineligible for services at the West Point Tax Center, please consider using one of the following alterative free services:

1. Military OneSource MILTAX (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-resource-center/miltax-military-tax-services);

2. IRS Free File Program (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free);

3. TaxSlayer Military (https://www.taxslayer.com/products/taxslayer-military);

4. TurboTax Military (https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp).

Do I need to schedule an appointment?

• Instead of scheduling appointments, all patrons will come in person to pick up paperwork to complete. This paperwork will be available in the fourth floor hallway of Building 606.

After filling out the required paperwork, patrons will meet with a tax preparer who will review the paperwork before accepting it.

Patrons will leave the paperwork with the preparer. When the tax return is complete, patrons will be notified to return a second time to sign their tax return and receive a copy of the return for their records.

Do I need to bring anything with me when I drop-off my paperwork?

• If the West Point Tax Center did not prepare your 2018 tax return, bring a copy of your 2018 tax return with you.

We look forward to assisting you.