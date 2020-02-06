Women’s swim & dive bests Boston U. at Crandall

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Behind 11 event victories, the Army West Point women's swimming and diving team cruised to a 177-122 win over Boston University Saturday on Senior Day at Crandall Pool. Junior Whitney Chang , senior Serica Hallstead and freshman Mandolin Nguyen each won a pair of individual events opposite the Terriers.

Behind 11 event victories, the Army West Point women’s swimming and diving team cruised to a 177-122 win over Boston University Saturday on Senior Day at Crandall Pool.

Junior Whitney Chang, senior Serica Hallstead and freshman Mandolin Nguyen each won a pair of individual events opposite the Terriers.

Chang and Nguyen also helped the Black Knights win the opening relay at the meet.

Event winners

• 200 Medley Relay: Sophomore Lauren Carag, Nguyen, Chang, senior Nicole Parry—1:44.84

• 100 Back: Sophomore Mia Rankin—56.78

• 100 Breast: Nguyen—1:03.43

• 200 Fly: Chang—2:04.59

• 1-Meter: Hallstead—289.65

• 100 Free: Carag—52.52

• 200 Back: Senior Josephine Marsh—2:06.50

• 200 Breast: Junior Rebecca Morel—2:22.73

• 100 Fly: Chang—56.22

• 3-Meter: Hallstead—322.50

• 200 IM: Nguyen—2:06.25

Notable finishers

• 1000 Free: Freshman Kristen Gullickson —10:43.19, Third

• 200 Free: Junior Jane Bryce—1:55.38, Second; Freshman Maddie Duracinsky—1:55.62, Third

• 100 Breast: Morel—1:05.55, Second

• 200 Fly: Junior Marie Docken—2:06.05, Second

• 50 Free: Rankin—24.20, Second; Junior Madison Berg—24.22, Third

• 200 Back: Nguyen—2:06.64, Second

• 200 Breast: Freshman Maggie McDonald—2:26.65, Second

• 500 Free: Junior Kim Caccamo—5:10.31, Second

• 200 IM: McDonald—2:10.84, Second; Junior Marie Docken—2:12.89, Third

• 400 Medley Relay: Rankin, Carag, Parry, Bryce—3:32.39, Second

Up next

The regular season has ended, but the Black Knights return to action Feb. 19 when they head to Annapolis, Maryland, for the four-day Patriot League Championships.