Women’s Tennis defeats Georgetown

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point women’s tennis (4-2) picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, earning a 4-3 victory over Georgetown at Lichtenberg Tennis Center. The duos of sophomores Stephanie Dolehide and Caroline Vincent, and junior Ana Joyner and sophomore Sam Dimaio, each came away with 6-2 victories in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, respectively, to give Army the one-point edge it needed to claim victory over the Hoyas. Army and Georgetown split the singles side with each squad taking three-of-six matches. Vincent claimed the No. 3 matchup with a 6-3, 6-0 win. Sophomore Paola Bou grabbed a point from the fifth position, while junior Hannah Boubel (above) found success in the sixth spot with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) final result.