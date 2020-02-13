Davis, Army gymnastics have best performance of season

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Mathew Davis (14.500) recorded a career high on the vault while also posting his best all-around score of the year (80.600). The Army West Point gymnastics team placed second at the All-Academy Championships Saturday in San Antonio. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point gymnastics team placed second at the All-Academy Championships with a season-best team score of 394.100 Saturday in San Antonio.

The Black Knights were competitive throughout the day, recording their best performance on vault where they came away with the victory with a season-high 71.150. Two cadets finished in the top five on the apparatus, as senior Erik Del Cid (14.600) and sophomore Mathew Davis (14.500) recorded career highs.

It was another big day for Davis, who posted his best all-around score of the year (80.600) while adding career-best scores on vault, still rings (14.150) and paralell bars (13.800).

Navy won the team event with a score of 407.700 while Air Force placed third with 387.500.

Highlights and notes

• The Black Knights team score of 394.100 was the team’s best overall performance thus far this year.

• Davis has set new career marks on every apparatus besides the floor exercise thus far this season.

• Del Cid’s 14.600 on vault tops his previous career-best of 14.400 which was set at the 2018 ECAC Championships.

• Four cadets finished in the top-10 on vault with freshmen Jacob Nauman (14.300) and Corban Barstow (14.000) rounding out the group.

• Nauman has recorded a 14-plus on vault in three of his five career-meets.