Futures Command CG visits West Point, views research

Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV and John Pellino/USMA PAO

Col. John Hartke, Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering head, talks to Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, about research being done in the department during a tour of West Point Feb. 3. Murray and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Crosby, Army Futures Command command sergeant major, tour the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department Robotics Research Center and Cyber Research Center labs at West Point.