OUTSIDE THE GATES

The Wintermarket at Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Wintermarket is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 401 Main Street in the parish hall of Holy Innocents Church. Vendors will be selling cooked food, gluten free baked goods, honey, maple syrup, jams, jellies, goats milk soap, international coffee, teas, mulled apple cider and crafts of various kinds. There will also be cooking demonstrations, raffles and activities for children.

For details, contact thewintermarket@yahoo.com or visit Facebook at @thewintermarkethi.

Winter Wildlife Survival

How do deer, wood frogs or even praying mantis survive the winter? Come to the Fort Montgomery State Historic Site at 1 p.m. Monday to discover how your backyard neighbors endure the winter with no clothing, grocery stores or furnaces.

The program will involve a nature trek, searching for tracks and signs, hands-on furs and games. This free family-friendly program is suited for children 8 and up.

For details and to register, call 845-446-2134. The Fort Montgomery State Historic Site is located at 690 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery, New York.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.