Softball earns third straight win, tops Georgia Southern

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Georgia Southern 7-5 Sunday in Statesboro, Ga. This is the Black Knights’ (4-1) best start to a season since 2011. With the score tied at five in the top of the seventh, junior catcher Megan Muffett sent a sharply hit ball to Georgia Southern’s third baseman, who was unable to corral it. Sophomore third baseman Madi Gilmore came around to score from second base on the error. Freshman pitcher Alicyn Grete then sent home freshman pinch runner Brooke Tuttle to give Army the two-run lead on the next at bat with a sacrifice fly to right field.