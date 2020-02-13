Women’s Tennis wins six in a row, defeats Fordham

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

A 7-6, 6-0 victory from sophomore Stephanie Dolehide in the second singles position gave the Black Knights its first of three tallies in singles play. The Army women’s tennis won its sixth-straight match on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Fordham Rams, 4-3, at Lichtenberg Tennis Center. Photo by Army Athletic Communications A 7-6, 6-0 victory from sophomore Stephanie Dolehide in the second singles position gave the Black Knights its first of three tallies in singles play. The Army women’s tennis won its sixth-straight match on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Fordham Rams, 4-3, at Lichtenberg Tennis Center. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Army women’s tennis won its sixth-straight match on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Fordham Rams, 4-3, at Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

In doubles action, Army won both matches with the No. 1 matchup not finishing. Sophomore Sam Dimaio and junior Ana Joyner earned a 6-0 win over Arina Taluyenko and Weronika Pociej, while sophomore Paola Bou and freshman Sophie McKensie defeated Avery Aude and Genevieve Quenville, 6-3.

Army and Fordham split the six singles matches with three apiece.

A 7-6, 6-0 victory from sophomore Stephanie Dolehide in the second position gave the Black Knights its first of three tallies in singles play.

Junior Hannah Boubel finished with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the fifth spot, while Dimaio closed out from the sixth position with a 7-5, 6-2 result.

Doubles

• Dolehide/sophomore Caroline Vincent (Army) vs. Arina Taluyenko/Weronika Pociej (Fordham), DNF.

• Dimaio/Joyner (Army) def. Nicole Li/Maia Balce (Fordham), 6-0.

• Bou/McKensie (Army) def. Avery Aude/Genevieve Quenville (Fordham), 6-3.

Singles

• Arina Taluyenko (Fordham) def. Joyner (Army), 6-1, 6-3.

• Dolehide (Army) def. Maia Balce (Fordham), 7-6, 6-0.

• Weronika Pociej (Fordham) def. Paola Bou (ARMY), 7-5, 6-3.

• Avery Aude (Fordham) def. freshman Elizabeth Gilbert (ARMY), 6-3, 6-3.

• Boubel (Army) def. Nicole Li (Fordham), 7-5, 6-3.

• Dimaio (Army) def. Genevieve Quenville (Fordham), 7-5, 6-2.