Hockey completes sweep, defeats Mercyhurst 4-1

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior forward Dominic Franco (#11) finished the weekend with four points thanks to a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Black Knights to a 4-1 win at Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point hockey team completed a weekend sweep with a 4-1 win at Mercyhurst on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights picked up six points over the weekend for Atlantic Hockey rankings as they approach the end of the regular season.

Army is currently third with 47 points behind teams that it will face in the coming weeks.

Senior forward Dominic Franco finished the weekend with four points thanks to a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Cadets.

How it happened

• The Black Knights broke out with the first goal of the game with 1:20 remaining in the first period.

• Freshman forward Brett Abdelnour scored for the third game in a row for Army with help from junior forward Mason Krueger and freshman forward John Keranen.

• The Lakers knotted the score at 11:07 in the second stanza thanks to a power play goal, but Army responded with another goal of its own a minute later.

• Senior forward Brendan Soucie found the back of the net during four-on-four action to re-gain the Cadets’ lead. He was assisted by freshman defenseman Thomas Farrell and sophomore forward Eric Butte.

• Franco padded Army’s lead in the third with a power play score at the 13:39 minute mark.

• The extra man unit of junior defenseman John Zimmerman and senior defenseman Alex Wilkinson aided in the scoring play.

• Senior assistant captain Franco didn’t stop there and netted an empty net, shorthanded goal with 1:46 remaining to put the game out of reach.

• Junior defenseman Cody Fleckenstein and junior goaltender Trevin Kozlowski were credited with the assists on the final goal of the night.

Highlights and game notes

• The weekend sweep marked the first time since the Canisius series in November that the Black Knights swept a series on the road.

• Franco recorded two points for the second-straight contest. It was the fourth multi-goal game in his career, while it marked his 22nd multi-point game.

• Franco totaled his ninth goal of the season and 20th point. He inches closer to 100 career points with 44 goals, 51 assists and 95 points.

• Kozlowski earned his third consecutive win as the netminder with 17 saves.

• Abdelnour recorded a goal for the Black Knights for the third-straight game.

• Soucie scored for the second time during the weekend to bring his season total to four with six points. In his career, the senior boasts 34 goals and 62 points.

• Junior defenseman Matt Berkovitz finished the weekend with four points, while Krueger had three.